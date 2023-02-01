BlackRock Cuts Stake in Village Super Market (VLGEA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.54MM shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.56MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Village Super Market. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VLGEA is 0.0956%, a decrease of 5.4770%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 7,715K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 612,884 shares

Systematic Financial Management holds 591,002 shares

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 247,976 shares

Money Concepts Capital holds 221,597 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 219,880 shares

Village Super Market Background Information

Village Super Market, Inc. owns and operates supermarkets. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides prepared food, natural and organic food, seafood products, bakery products, and pharmacy services. Village Super Market serves customers in the United States.

