BlackRock Cuts Stake in Verisign (VRSN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.56MM shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.10MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.53% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verisign is $241.33. The forecasts range from a low of $203.82 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.53% from its latest reported closing price of $222.37.

The projected annual revenue for Verisign is $1,579MM, an increase of 13.11%. The projected annual EPS is $7.31, a decrease of 3.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisign. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRSN is 0.2733%, an increase of 11.8292%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 110,103K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 12,815,613 shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 4,296,631 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074,889 shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,492,890 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956,890 shares, representing a decrease of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,843,307 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887,105 shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 11.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,718,299 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743,214 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Verisign Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce.

