BlackRock Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.68MM shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 8.86MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.98% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is $214.86. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $255.15. The average price target represents an increase of 25.98% from its latest reported closing price of $170.55.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is $2,187MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.27, an increase of 66.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VEEV is 0.4376%, a decrease of 9.8279%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 149,834K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,347,309 shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,414,343 shares, representing a decrease of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9,393,531 shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,830,170 shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 7.84% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,126,809 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,267,662 shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,922,651 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,971,411 shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,172,917 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,118,344 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

