BlackRock Cuts Stake in Utah Medical Products (UTMD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.21MM shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.22MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utah Medical Products. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UTMD is 0.1423%, an increase of 0.7324%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 2,907K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 342,187 shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 241,518 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242,618 shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 4.99% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 217,902 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217,988 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 216,514 shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227,370 shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 114,366 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,538 shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 13.42% over the last quarter.

Utah Medical Products Declares $0.30 Dividend

Utah Medical Products said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $92.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Utah Medical Products Background Information

Utah Medical Products, Inc. with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients.

