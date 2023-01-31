BlackRock Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.09MM shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4.24MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.86% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is $431.15. The forecasts range from a low of $325.22 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.86% from its latest reported closing price of $317.35.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is $2,017MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual EPS is $7.85, an increase of 72.89%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TYL is 0.3283%, an increase of 8.6779%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 46,787K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,407,282 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464,034 shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,361,478 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447,311 shares, representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 4.22% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,318,858 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327,276 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 21.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,242,602 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223,105 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 1,110,551 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135,593 shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Tyler Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

