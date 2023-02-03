BlackRock Cuts Stake in TrueCar (TRUE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.12MM shares of TrueCar Inc (TRUE). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 8.08MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.40% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for TrueCar is $3.76. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $3.15.

The projected annual revenue for TrueCar is $186MM, an increase of 8.83%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.40.

Fund Sentiment

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in TrueCar. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRUE is 0.0363%, a decrease of 18.2080%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 86,558K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 18,626,859 shares representing 21.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 8,190,203 shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,370,203 shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 39.11% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 6,909,509 shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,642,830 shares, representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 5,370,000 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,457,142 shares, representing a decrease of 57.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 59.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,414,141 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670,121 shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 45.05% over the last quarter.

Truecar Background Information

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. The company is building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as TrueCar seeks to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit its marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars - all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in its belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of its marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

