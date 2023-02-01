BlackRock Cuts Stake in TriMas (TRS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.91MM shares of TriMas Corp (TRS). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.70% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriMas is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 55.70% from its latest reported closing price of $30.79.

The projected annual revenue for TriMas is $937MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.17, an increase of 53.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriMas. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRS is 0.1502%, a decrease of 5.3464%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 56,986K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,152,640 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191,490 shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,151,070 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005,494 shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,931,302 shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049,973 shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 2,906,732 shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906,367 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,645,220 shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,587,873 shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 53.57% over the last quarter.

TriMas Declares $0.04 Dividend

TriMas said on October 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 2, 2022 received the payment on November 10, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $30.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 0.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=57).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Trimas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered inBloomfield Hills, Michigan.

