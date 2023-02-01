BlackRock Cuts Stake in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of TriCo Bancshares (TCBK). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.30MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.08% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriCo Bancshares is $61.71. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.08% from its latest reported closing price of $50.55.

The projected annual revenue for TriCo Bancshares is $473MM, an increase of 20.77%. The projected annual EPS is $4.74, an increase of 28.06%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriCo Bancshares. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TCBK is 0.2188%, an increase of 15.3673%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 26,439K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,318,104 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239,235 shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 74.72% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,309,400 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,000,800 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company.

Davis Capital Partners holds 1,000,800 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702,100 shares, representing an increase of 29.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 89.18% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 932,965 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812,397 shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 0.85% over the last quarter.

TriCo Bancshares Declares $0.30 Dividend

TriCo Bancshares said on August 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2022 received the payment on September 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $50.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 3.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Trico Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.