BlackRock Cuts Stake in Tilly's (TLYS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.52MM shares of Tilly's Inc (TLYS). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.20MM shares and 9.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tilly's is $10.96. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.76% from its latest reported closing price of $8.86.

The projected annual revenue for Tilly's is $691MM, a decrease of 0.81%. The projected annual EPS is $0.37, a decrease of 48.52%.

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilly's. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TLYS is 0.0829%, an increase of 4.7817%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 19,109K shares.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,530,215 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383,714 shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,180,100 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745,000 shares, representing an increase of 36.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 45.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,117,812 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249,198 shares, representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 777,900 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199,548 shares, representing a decrease of 54.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 61.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658,710 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of February 10, 2021, operated 238 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.

