BlackRock Cuts Stake in TETRA Technologies (TTI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.31MM shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.70MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.27% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for TETRA Technologies is $7.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 86.27% from its latest reported closing price of $3.97.

The projected annual revenue for TETRA Technologies is $643MM, an increase of 23.90%. The projected annual EPS is $0.31, an increase of 357.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in TETRA Technologies. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTI is 0.20%, an increase of 17.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 95,275K shares. The put/call ratio of TTI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,735K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,234K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 9.12% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,799K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,663K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,869K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing an increase of 48.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 79.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,495K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 3,372K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Tetra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP, a master limited partnership.

