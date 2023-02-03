BlackRock Cuts Stake in Teleflex (TFX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.97MM shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.27% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teleflex is $268.18. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.27% from its latest reported closing price of $262.22.

The projected annual revenue for Teleflex is $2,942MM, an increase of 5.26%. The projected annual EPS is $13.70, an increase of 55.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleflex. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 5.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TFX is 0.2083%, a decrease of 2.8164%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 54,485K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,452,080 shares representing 18.02% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,881,032 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,009,028 shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 17.02% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,525,000 shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243,165 shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,113,676 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938,772 shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 2.93% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 2,065,692 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175,108 shares, representing an increase of 43.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 47.94% over the last quarter.

Teleflex Declares $0.34 Dividend

Teleflex said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $262.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 0.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Teleflex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. The Company applys purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Its portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference.

