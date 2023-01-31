BlackRock Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.89MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teledyne Technologies is $496.48. The forecasts range from a low of $453.49 to a high of $540.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of $418.86.

The projected annual revenue for Teledyne Technologies is $5,738MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual EPS is $19.23, an increase of 24.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teledyne Technologies. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TDY is 0.3080%, a decrease of 6.7319%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 50,531K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,537,255 shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,312,102 shares, representing a decrease of 39.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 62.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,657,306 shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company.

Select Equity Group holds 2,380,646 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380,566 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,396,389 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380,010 shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,372,927 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498,950 shares, representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Teledyne Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.