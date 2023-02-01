BlackRock Cuts Stake in Tejon Ranch (TRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.49MM shares of Tejon Ranch Company (TRC). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.37% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tejon Ranch is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.37% from its latest reported closing price of $20.02.

The projected annual revenue for Tejon Ranch is $89MM, an increase of 19.13%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35, an increase of 107.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tejon Ranch. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRC is 0.2269%, an increase of 0.8442%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 18,057K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Towerview holds 3,815,000 shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 986,573 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759,794 shares, representing an increase of 22.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRC by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 627,324 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620,023 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRC by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 610,106 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597,450 shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRC by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 493,048 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605,548 shares, representing a decrease of 22.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRC by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Tejon Ranch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tejon Ranch Company is a growth-oriented, diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 25 miles south of Bakersfield. Tejon Ranch is positioned for growth with its fully operational commercial/industrial real estate development and three master planned communities on the horizon. The Company’s activities are performed through its five major business segments: Real Estate - Commercial/Industrial development, which oversees development, commercial sales and leasing, land planning and entitlement, and income portfolio management. Real Estate - Resort/Residential development, which manages land entitlement, land planning, and pre-construction activities such as engineering, and conservation activities. Mineral Resources, which consists of the active management of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation, and the management of our water assets. Farming produces and sells almonds, pistachios, and wine grapes. Ranch Operations which includes grazing leases, hunting programs and location filming.

