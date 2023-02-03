BlackRock Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.76MM shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.15MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.07% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SVB Financial Group is $279.90. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.07% from its latest reported closing price of $333.50.

The projected annual revenue for SVB Financial Group is $6,250MM, an increase of 7.89%. The projected annual EPS is $22.22, a decrease of 13.15%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1460 funds or institutions reporting positions in SVB Financial Group. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 5.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SIVB is 0.2274%, a decrease of 16.5024%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 64,870K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,517,713 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431,504 shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIVB by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,513,490 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572,722 shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIVB by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 2,408,100 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150,000 shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIVB by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,947,234 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854,206 shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIVB by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,763,640 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732,161 shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIVB by 9.78% over the last quarter.

SVB Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.