BlackRock Cuts Stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 65.68MM shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 69.31MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. is $54.94. The forecasts range from a low of $26.34 to a high of $81.02. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $48.33.

The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. is $16,362MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual EPS is $3.56, a decrease of 18.52%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V.. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STM is 0.2970%, an increase of 3.0053%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 129,085K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 11,066,239 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,708,279 shares, representing a decrease of 50.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 30.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,803,153 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,939 shares, representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 20,213.80% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,782,203 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,741,783 shares, representing a decrease of 33.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,442,196 shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,317,182 shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 7.46% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,770,000 shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ST Microelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.