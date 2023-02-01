BlackRock Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.91MM shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 19.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.02% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Starwood Property Trust is $24.86. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.02% from its latest reported closing price of $20.89.

The projected annual revenue for Starwood Property Trust is $2,059MM, an increase of 221.02%. The projected annual EPS is $2.20, a decrease of 17.77%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starwood Property Trust. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STWD is 0.2510%, a decrease of 5.4790%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 153,041K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,744,329 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,574,492 shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 7.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,459,051 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,356,796 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 5,127,576 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,012,223 shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,088,756 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,867,310 shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 4.87% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,106,323 shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123,921 shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Starwood Property Trust Declares $0.48 Dividend

Starwood Property Trust said on September 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $20.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.20%, the lowest has been 7.19%, and the highest has been 21.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Starwood Property Trust Background Information

Starwood Property Trust is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

