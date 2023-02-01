BlackRock Cuts Stake in Starbucks (SBUX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 76.09MM shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 82.46MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is $103.15. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of $109.14.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is $36,596MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual EPS is $3.48, an increase of 22.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBUX is 0.4923%, an increase of 11.2005%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 932,205K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,226,321 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,771,536 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 27,573,607 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,512,569 shares, representing an increase of 21.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 48.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,010,464 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,387,120 shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,232,082 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,578,856 shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 49.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,705,997 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,987,863 shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Starbucks Declares $0.53 Dividend

Starbucks said on November 30, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $109.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Starbucks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.