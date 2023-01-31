BlackRock Cuts Stake in Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.67MM shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 8.17MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.77% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Airlines is $26.96. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.77% from its latest reported closing price of $19.71.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Airlines is $6,263MM, an increase of 34.26%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74.

Fund Sentiment

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Airlines. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SAVE is 0.2076%, a decrease of 5.9025%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 85,223K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 4,249,778 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143,008 shares, representing an increase of 73.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 293.54% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 3,967,445 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,373,014 shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 40.11% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital holds 3,384,330 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,253,353 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202,356 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 16.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,764,296 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,739,752 shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Background Information

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. The company is the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something Spirit Airlines calls Á La Smarte. The company makes it possible for its Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Its Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. Spirit Airlines serves destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is dedicated to giving back and improving those communities.

