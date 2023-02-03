BlackRock Cuts Stake in Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 11.75MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.05% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skechers U.S.A. is $48.66. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.05% from its latest reported closing price of $49.18.

The projected annual revenue for Skechers U.S.A. is $8,100MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual EPS is $3.08, a decrease of 31.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skechers U.S.A.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SKX is 0.2140%, a decrease of 8.1936%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 147,866K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,522,541 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,009,941 shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 10.16% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 7,090,843 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,336,536 shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,828,661 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,376,113 shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 86.33% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,703,750 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,745,591 shares, representing a decrease of 43.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,091,278 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,477,394 shares, representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Skechers U S A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,770 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America.

