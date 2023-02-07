BlackRock Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.40MM shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.89MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $137.02. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of $155.52.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $4,109MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual EPS is $4.73, a decrease of 22.24%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 991 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SITE is 0.3173%, a decrease of 8.8869%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 87,120K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273,175 shares representing 20.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,727,999 shares representing 19.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,719,691 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,032,699 shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736,347 shares, representing a decrease of 13.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 55.58% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,612,670 shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,669,501 shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 9.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,252,145 shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481,663 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 18.30% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

