BlackRock Cuts Stake in ServiceNow (NOW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.84MM shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 16.19MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.05% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is $523.32. The forecasts range from a low of $313.10 to a high of $673.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.05% from its latest reported closing price of $458.86.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is $8,918MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual EPS is $9.20, an increase of 469.05%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2434 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NOW is 0.6509%, a decrease of 9.2022%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 210,861K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,107,929 shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,017,878 shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 3.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,030,122 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903,800 shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,910,444 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851,458 shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 15.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579,130 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,437,325 shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 3,953,299 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126,014 shares, representing an increase of 20.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 6.53% over the last quarter.

ServiceNow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.