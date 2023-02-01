BlackRock Cuts Stake in SelectQuote (SLQT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.24MM shares of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 9, 2022 they reported 9.72MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.85% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for SelectQuote is $1.29. The forecasts range from a low of $0.81 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 49.85% from its latest reported closing price of $0.86.

The projected annual revenue for SelectQuote is $924MM, an increase of 19.97%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in SelectQuote. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 8.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SLQT is 0.2480%, a decrease of 10.2663%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 110,435K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brookside Equity Partners holds 17,678,757 shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,436,197 shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,718,680 shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 67.67% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 7,910,794 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,910,794 shares, representing a decrease of 63.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 82.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,324,874 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638,849 shares, representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 63.53% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 3,842,882 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946,618 shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 68.16% over the last quarter.

SelectQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,500 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

