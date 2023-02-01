BlackRock Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology (STX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.96MM shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14.60MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.32% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology is $59.43. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.32% from its latest reported closing price of $67.78.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology is $7,975MM, a decrease of 14.72%. The projected annual EPS is $1.88, a decrease of 35.58%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 3.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STX is 0.1727%, a decrease of 17.4052%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 196,170K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15,923,425 shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,358,118 shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 14.82% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 13,437,070 shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,346,512 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,952,678 shares, representing a decrease of 21.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 35.78% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,188,896 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,382,609 shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 21.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,955,508 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,013,876 shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Seagate Technology Declares $0.70 Dividend

Seagate Technology said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $67.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.46%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Seagate Technology Holdings Background Information

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

