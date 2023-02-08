BlackRock Cuts Stake in Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.15MM shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.71MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.75% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scorpio Tankers is $66.01. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.75% from its latest reported closing price of $54.67.

The projected annual revenue for Scorpio Tankers is $1,244MM, an increase of 2.22%. The projected annual EPS is $8.58, an increase of 45.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scorpio Tankers. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 12.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STNG is 0.2307%, an increase of 9.4861%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.20% to 35,675K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,195,245 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523,869 shares, representing an increase of 56.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 184.36% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,055,981 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121,565 shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 24.22% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 970,499 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553,021 shares, representing an increase of 43.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 103.78% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 961,021 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893,521 shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 950,397 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938,073 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 27.08% over the last quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Declares $0.10 Dividend

Scorpio Tankers said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $54.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Scorpio Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company currently owns or finance leases 109 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 3.3 years and time or bareboat charters‐in 13 product tankers (one LR2 tanker, five MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers).

