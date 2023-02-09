BlackRock Cuts Stake in Roku (ROKU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.08MM shares of Roku Inc (ROKU). This represents 4.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 6.16MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roku is $57.84. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of $59.10.

The projected annual revenue for Roku is $3,324MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 906 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is a decrease of 111 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 114,597K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,115K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,918K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 8.80% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,132K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,847K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,403K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 26.98% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,069K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665K shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,609K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 26.74% over the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

