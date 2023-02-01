BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rocky Brands (RCKY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.47MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.33% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocky Brands is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.33% from its latest reported closing price of $31.48.

The projected annual revenue for Rocky Brands is $601MM, a decrease of 6.97%. The projected annual EPS is $3.82, an increase of 5.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocky Brands. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RCKY is 0.0844%, a decrease of 11.8873%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 6,956K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 531,853 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449,062 shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 28.10% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 348,601 shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356,898 shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 303,783 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275,629 shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 28.95% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 237,984 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221,669 shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 219,454 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240,154 shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 41.73% over the last quarter.

Rocky Brands Declares $0.16 Dividend

Rocky Brands said on November 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $31.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Rocky Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.