Stocks
RCKY

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rocky Brands (RCKY)

February 01, 2023 — 06:23 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.47MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.33% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocky Brands is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.33% from its latest reported closing price of $31.48.

The projected annual revenue for Rocky Brands is $601MM, a decrease of 6.97%. The projected annual EPS is $3.82, an increase of 5.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocky Brands. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RCKY is 0.0844%, a decrease of 11.8873%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 6,956K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

RCKY / Rocky Brands Inc Ownership

Raymond James & Associates holds 531,853 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449,062 shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 28.10% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 348,601 shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356,898 shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 303,783 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275,629 shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 28.95% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 237,984 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221,669 shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 219,454 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240,154 shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 41.73% over the last quarter.

Rocky Brands Declares $0.16 Dividend

Rocky Brands said on November 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $31.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Rocky Brands Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCKY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.