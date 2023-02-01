BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.16% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rite Aid is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.16% from its latest reported closing price of $3.65.

The projected annual revenue for Rite Aid is $23,971MM, a decrease of 0.39%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.80.

Fund Sentiment

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rite Aid. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 11.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RAD is 0.0215%, a decrease of 26.7384%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.11% to 35,142K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 2,822,091 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820,225 shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAD by 21.93% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,500,000 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,752,860 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550,572 shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAD by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 1,482,101 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,192,488 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256,865 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAD by 24.53% over the last quarter.

Rite Aid Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. The company provides an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide.

