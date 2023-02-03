BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.68MM shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 16.55MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.16% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $0.91 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 111.16% from its latest reported closing price of $1.77.

The projected annual revenue for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is $123MM, an increase of 43.32%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.26.

Fund Sentiment

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RIGL is 0.0299%, a decrease of 25.6262%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.29% to 141,272K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 7,202,938 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626,642 shares, representing an increase of 91.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 1,044.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,168,413 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,159,866 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,156,463 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929,056 shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 13.87% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 5,000,000 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 4,646,464 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474,536 shares, representing an increase of 25.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 42.28% over the last quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.

