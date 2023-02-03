BlackRock Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.17MM shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 9.61MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.86% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $825.26. The forecasts range from a low of $600.95 to a high of $1,078.35. The average price target represents an increase of 9.86% from its latest reported closing price of $751.20.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $12,803MM, a decrease of 6.62%. The projected annual EPS is $42.84, a decrease of 14.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:REGN is 0.5569%, an increase of 14.9038%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 111,409K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,225,599 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234,611 shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,705,869 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678,432 shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 20.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,037,383 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022,134 shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 22.09% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,541,681 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614,646 shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 27.56% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,485,282 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453,080 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 26.23% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

