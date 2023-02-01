BlackRock Cuts Stake in Prothena Corp (PRTA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.49MM shares of Prothena Corp plc (PRTA). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.87MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.71% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prothena Corp is $85.23. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.71% from its latest reported closing price of $56.55.

The projected annual revenue for Prothena Corp is $43MM, an increase of 727.57%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prothena Corp. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 9.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRTA is 0.3060%, an increase of 74.3234%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 46,713K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,584,280 shares representing 22.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,981,941 shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965,788 shares, representing a decrease of 100.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 44.73% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,967,000 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Palo Alto Investors holds 1,649,777 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681,477 shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 98.76% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,538,678 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938,183 shares, representing a decrease of 25.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTA by 54.19% over the last quarter.

Prothena Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau (PRX005), TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena’s wholly-owned programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and a portfolio of programs for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease including PRX012 that targets Aß (Amyloid beta).

