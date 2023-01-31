BlackRock Cuts Stake in ProLung (LUNG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.69MM shares of ProLung, Inc. (LUNG). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.72MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.47% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProLung is $11.29. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 28.47% from its latest reported closing price of $8.79.

The projected annual revenue for ProLung is $64MM, an increase of 23.11%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProLung. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LUNG is 0.0836%, an increase of 11.8783%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 42,733K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,432,751 shares representing 14.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,397,621 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 23.32% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,720,901 shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465,901 shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 17.08% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,685,191 shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691,091 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,802,460 shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129,760 shares, representing an increase of 24.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 57.30% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,223,754 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214,204 shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Pulmonx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

