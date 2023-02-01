BlackRock Cuts Stake in PetIQ (PETQ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.82MM shares of PetIQ Inc (PETQ). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.91% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for PetIQ is $24.74. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 108.91% from its latest reported closing price of $11.84.

The projected annual revenue for PetIQ is $1,004MM, an increase of 7.49%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44.

Fund Sentiment

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetIQ. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PETQ is 0.1703%, a decrease of 23.9411%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.40% to 34,418K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eos Management holds 1,972,687 shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Fundamental Research holds 1,633,862 shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099,518 shares, representing an increase of 32.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,574,385 shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617,607 shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 57.78% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,208,078 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207,151 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 53.40% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 1,067,887 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PetIQ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care.

