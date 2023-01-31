BlackRock Cuts Stake in Personalis (PSNL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.56MM shares of Personalis Inc (PSNL). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 4.50MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 298.73% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Personalis is $8.77. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 298.73% from its latest reported closing price of $2.20.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is $84MM, an increase of 21.83%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.40.

Fund Sentiment

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is a decrease of 111 owner(s) or 40.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PSNL is 0.0394%, an increase of 64.9227%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 36,402K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 5,500,400 shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446,512 shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 16.29% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,268,887 shares representing 11.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415,838 shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,773,398 shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859,746 shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 13.25% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,566,344 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572,176 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,487,962 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732,921 shares, representing an increase of 50.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 66.56% over the last quarter.

Personalis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

