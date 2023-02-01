BlackRock Cuts Stake in Party City Holdco (PRTY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.90MM shares of Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.34MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Party City Holdco is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Party City Holdco is $2,197MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.17.

Fund Sentiment

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Party City Holdco. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 9.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRTY is 0.0496%, a decrease of 25.2718%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.33% to 72,523K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

CAS Investment Partners holds 19,557,248 shares

CastleKnight Management holds 4,531,859 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,826,895 shares

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,556,782 shares

Masters Capital Management holds 3,000,000 shares

Party City Holdco Background Information

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, the company believes, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company's retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

