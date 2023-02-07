BlackRock Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.41MM shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8.84MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.66% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is $343.20. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $437.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.66% from its latest reported closing price of $348.99.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is $18,476MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual EPS is $19.68, an increase of 100.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 3.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PH is 0.3265%, an increase of 4.3215%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 130,516K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,381,587 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338,036 shares, representing a decrease of 21.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 16.67% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,322,797 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354,550 shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 2.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,826,592 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778,421 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,405,885 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465,880 shares, representing a decrease of 31.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 21.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,909,980 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841,740 shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Declares $1.33 Dividend

Parker-Hannifin said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share ($5.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.33 per share.

At the current share price of $348.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.51%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

