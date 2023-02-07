BlackRock Cuts Stake in Organon & (OGN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.39MM shares of Organon & Co. (OGN). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 16.90MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.09% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Organon & is $34.04. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.09% from its latest reported closing price of $29.58.

The projected annual revenue for Organon & is $6,376MM, an increase of 1.34%. The projected annual EPS is $4.89, an increase of 22.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon &. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OGN is 0.1790%, a decrease of 12.0983%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 239,978K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,316,359 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,861,867 shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 10,798,137 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,848,522 shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 26.43% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 9,066,304 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,231,912 shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 63.70% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 8,170,937 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,576,439 shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 31.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,575,257 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,530,270 shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 24.37% over the last quarter.

Organon & Declares $0.28 Dividend

Organon & said on August 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $29.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.77%, the lowest has been 2.98%, and the highest has been 4.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=42).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Organon & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health, including business development. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets. Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

