BlackRock Cuts Stake in O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.60MM shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 5.00MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.64% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for O'Reilly Automotive is $913.13. The forecasts range from a low of $787.80 to a high of $1,023.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.64% from its latest reported closing price of $789.63.

The projected annual revenue for O'Reilly Automotive is $15,381MM, an increase of 9.42%. The projected annual EPS is $37.88, an increase of 14.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2078 funds or institutions reporting positions in O'Reilly Automotive. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ORLY is 0.5366%, an increase of 7.3379%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.14% to 68,318K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baader Bank holds 5,074,000 shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113 shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 2,923.32% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,903,080 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829,485 shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 35.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,888,004 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935,120 shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,750,266 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039,084 shares, representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 1,471,546 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571,546 shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 14.88% over the last quarter.

O`Reilly Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

