BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.16MM shares of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.74% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ondas Holdings is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 121.74% from its latest reported closing price of $2.30.

The projected annual revenue for Ondas Holdings is $25MM, an increase of 1,045.32%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ondas Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONDS is 0.04%, a decrease of 19.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 10,834K shares. The put/call ratio of ONDS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 19.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 807K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 775K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 611K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 23.57% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 605K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Ondas Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC- IoT) applications. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks' SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks.

