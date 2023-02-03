BlackRock Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.23MM shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.01MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.95% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $293.59. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.95% from its latest reported closing price of $371.41.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is $6,343MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual EPS is $11.82, a decrease of 3.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ODFL is 0.3256%, a decrease of 3.6228%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 98,928K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,194,562 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,072,725 shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,171,453 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,415,077 shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 12.84% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,409,850 shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,508,435 shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 11.07% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,389,254 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945,064 shares, representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 16.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,995,648 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005,033 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

