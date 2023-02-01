BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.95MM shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.14% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix is $11.66. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 198.14% from its latest reported closing price of $3.91.

The projected annual revenue for Ocular Therapeutix is $77MM, an increase of 55.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.84.

Fund Sentiment

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OCUL is 0.0728%, a decrease of 16.5520%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.58% to 44,552K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Opaleye Management holds 6,465,000 shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974,800 shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Summer Road holds 6,094,761 shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,944,761 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,307,462 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deltec Asset Management holds 1,852,945 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323,673 shares, representing a decrease of 25.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 37.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,672,031 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762,221 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.