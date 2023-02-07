BlackRock Cuts Stake in NVR (NVR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.23MM shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.28MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.68% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVR is $5,287.68. The forecasts range from a low of $4,949.00 to a high of $5,775.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.68% from its latest reported closing price of $5,149.44.

The projected annual revenue for NVR is $8,713MM, a decrease of 17.61%. The projected annual EPS is $328.99, a decrease of 37.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NVR is 0.3101%, an increase of 2.9174%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 3,415K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 181,256 shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181,427 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 118,339 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,011 shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 115,748 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,155 shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 106,713 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,697 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 102,452 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,527 shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 1.29% over the last quarter.

NVR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-three metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.

