BlackRock Cuts Stake in Novartis (NVS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 130.99MM shares of Novartis AG (NVS). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 138.07MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.81% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novartis is $98.60. The forecasts range from a low of $76.19 to a high of $119.94. The average price target represents an increase of 8.81% from its latest reported closing price of $90.62.

The projected annual revenue for Novartis is $52,529MM, an increase of 0.51%. The projected annual EPS is $6.54, a decrease of 33.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novartis. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NVS is 0.6886%, an increase of 0.0432%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 468,826K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,325,132 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,298,558 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 4.55% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 21,530,502 shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 21,048,657 shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,552,769 shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 17,453,150 shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,604,080 shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 3.49% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 16,996,770 shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novartis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novartis AG is a Swiss-American multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland and Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

