BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordson (NDSN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Nordson Corp. (NDSN). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.53% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordson is $273.80. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.53% from its latest reported closing price of $243.30.

The projected annual revenue for Nordson is $2,702MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual EPS is $10.03, an increase of 12.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordson. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NDSN is 0.2253%, an increase of 9.6838%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 47,693K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,097,082 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087,045 shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 10.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,541,204 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537,133 shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,387,237 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344,695 shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 12.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,314,468 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316,645 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 9.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,225,617 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193,010 shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Nordson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries.

