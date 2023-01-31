BlackRock Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy (NEE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 156.62MM shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 161.37MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.64% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextEra Energy is $98.04. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.64% from its latest reported closing price of $75.05.

The projected annual revenue for NextEra Energy is $24,362MM, an increase of 16.25%. The projected annual EPS is $3.11, an increase of 59.88%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3564 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 2.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NEE is 0.7898%, a decrease of 1.2213%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 1,746,722K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 62,726,399 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,506,481 shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 1.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,263,661 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,856,705 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 44,705,644 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,750,471 shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 71.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,539,374 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,481,995 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 7.22% over the last quarter.

XLU - The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 33,857,859 shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,781,463 shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 8.28% over the last quarter.

NextEra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextEra Energy, Inc. is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of 'World's Most Admired Companies' and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.