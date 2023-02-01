BlackRock Cuts Stake in Newpark Resources (NR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.22MM shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NR). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 6.43MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.13% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newpark Resources is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.13% from its latest reported closing price of $4.54.

The projected annual EPS is $0.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newpark Resources. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NR is 0.0662%, a decrease of 3.4141%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 75,921K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 13,471,953 shares representing 14.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,694,668 shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NR by 84.37% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,159,137 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,459,137 shares, representing an increase of 27.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NR by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 3,794,715 shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,776,482 shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NR by 6.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,449,089 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465,453 shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NR by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,375,780 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704,270 shares, representing an increase of 28.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NR by 22.78% over the last quarter.

Newpark Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries.

