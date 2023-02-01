BlackRock Cuts Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.73MM shares of Netflix Inc (NFLX). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 29.23MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.50% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $313.17. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.50% from its latest reported closing price of $353.86.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual EPS is $10.75, an increase of 6.44%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 3.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NFLX is 0.6148%, an increase of 34.6014%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 416,550K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,343,400 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,876,622 shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 46.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,358,964 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,775,380 shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 50.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,264,012 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,085,015 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 42.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,794,791 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,662,546 shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 56.10% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,615,067 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,094,364 shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 44.60% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

