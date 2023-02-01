BlackRock Cuts Stake in National Western Life Group (NWLI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.18MM shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.19MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Western Life Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NWLI is 0.2300%, an increase of 41.1471%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 3,181K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 1,170,161 shares representing 32.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 120,079 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,004 shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 32.78% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 104,925 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,495 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 39.58% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 102,148 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,288 shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 84,065 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,075 shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWLI by 33.26% over the last quarter.

National Western Life Group Declares $0.36 Dividend

National Western Life Group said on October 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.36 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $276.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 0.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.02 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 1.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

National Western Life Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. At September 30, 2020, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.4 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.2 billion, and combined life insurance inforce of $22.2 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.