BlackRock Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 89.30MM shares of Morgan Stanley (MS). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 106.86MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.40% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $96.52. The forecasts range from a low of $80.01 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.40% from its latest reported closing price of $98.90.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is $57,800MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual EPS is $7.69, an increase of 23.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MS is 0.4708%, an increase of 1.5158%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 1,643,060K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group holds 377,085,167 shares representing 22.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 49,209,446 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,327,598 shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 21.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 43,722,452 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,489,308 shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 10.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,422,444 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,212,322 shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,357,895 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,975,136 shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Declares $0.78 Dividend

Morgan Stanley said on January 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $98.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Morgan Stanley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.