BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.91MM shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.00MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.16% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage is $54.81. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.16% from its latest reported closing price of $54.18.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage is $11,038MM, an increase of 3.25%. The projected annual EPS is $4.16, an increase of 82.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TAP is 0.2285%, a decrease of 1.8752%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 206,047K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,799,136 shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,100,911 shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 7.94% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 18,195,425 shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,164,725 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,768,804 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,529,246 shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,173,932 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,959,090 shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,390,859 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323,914 shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Declares $0.38 Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $54.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 2.03%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=181).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

