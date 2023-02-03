BlackRock Cuts Stake in McKesson (MCK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.78MM shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 13.17MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.57% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for McKesson is $430.88. The forecasts range from a low of $323.20 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.57% from its latest reported closing price of $366.48.

The projected annual revenue for McKesson is $278,773MM, an increase of 1.78%. The projected annual EPS is $25.03, an increase of 14.50%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2250 funds or institutions reporting positions in McKesson. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MCK is 0.4911%, a decrease of 0.8198%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 141,097K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,503,963 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,712,778 shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,781,607 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,899,632 shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 10.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,277,388 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270,322 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 8.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,258,161 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217,374 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,198,344 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

McKesson Declares $0.54 Dividend

McKesson said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $366.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 1.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Mckesson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, its employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a 'Most Admired Company' in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a 'Best Place to Work' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly.

